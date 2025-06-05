Varun Tej-Lavanya’s baby delivery, Akhil’s wedding to Vishal tying the knot: Major celebrations South will witness this year

The South industry has been flooded with some major events this year, taking the center stage of conversation. As we are already halfway through the year, let’s take a look at some of the most buzzing events.

Major South celebrations happening this year

1. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's pregnancy

Advertisement

Varun Tej Konidela and his wife Lavanya Tripathi, made the headlines after the Telugu celebrity couple tied the knot in 2023. Now, the lovebirds are all set to become parents.

The official announcement was made by the couple through their social media handle, which was shared on May 6, 2025. The post had both of them holding hands with a baby shoe in their hand. They penned the caption, “Life’s most beautiful role yet - Coming soon.”

2. Akhil Akkineni to wed Zainab Ravdjee

Telugu couple Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala’s son Akhil Akkineni is all set to tie the wedding knot on June 6, 2025. The Agent actor made his relationship with painter Zainab Ravdjee official in November 2024 after an engagement ceremony.

With the grand wedding taking place at the Annapuran Studios in Hyderabad, the event is expected to be a star-studded affair. Earlier, Akhil's older brother, Naga Chaitanya, got married to Sobhita Dhulipala at the same venue.

Advertisement

As the 31-year-old actor is entering wedlock with a Mumbai-based artist, esteemed personalities like Revanth Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu, and more are invited to the wedding.

Moreover, there are speculations that a celebratory event will be taking place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, after the marriage ceremony.

3. Vishal weds Sai Dhanshika

Talking about weddings, another celebrity couple to ring the wedding bells this year is Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika. The Rathnam actor had made his relationship official earlier during the actress’ latest movie Yogi Da’s audio launch.

At the wedding, the actors made it clear that they would be getting married on August 29, 2025, coinciding with Vishal’s birthday this year. Vishal and Dhanshika had been making quite a buzz for some time now with their relationship rumors.

Earlier, it was speculated that the actors would be getting engaged soon.

ALSO READ: 5 Sports-based Malayalam movies to watch as Alappuzha Gymkhana releases on OTT: Godha, Sudani from Nigeria and more