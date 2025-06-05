Gachiakuta Chapter 140: Rudo Fights Off Mymo’s Army—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Gachiakuta chapter, titled ‘Mymo the Ruler,’ saw the Choker Maker reveal how chokers are crafted. It is revealed that they are made by infusing cords with his blood and power, and that he can create them in large quantities due to possession of a Watchman series fragment.

Mymo exploited the combination of this with the Chokers’ registration process to take control of both the Choker Maker and the crowd. Unlike the others, Rudo’s choker links directly to the maker. Mymo calls Felix and Gil to support him, boasting of achieving his ambitions. Activating his microphone, Elenhos, Mymo commands the audience to kill Rudo and his allies.

Expected plot in Gachiakuta Chapter 140

Gachiakuta Chapter 140 will likely depict Rudo, Enjin, Zanka, and Riyo resisting the controlled crowd. Rudo, whose choker operates differently, may use its connection to the Choker Maker to counter Mymo’s influence. The group must avoid harming innocent civilians while trying to reach Mymo.

Possible strategies to sever Mymo’s control or destroy the chokers may be introduced. The chapter should also reveal more about Elenhos and Mymo’s techniques, and the Choker Maker might intervene to aid Rudo in neutralizing the threat to the Ground.

Gachiakuta Chapter 140: Release date and where to read

Gachiakuta Chapter 140 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12 am JST. International readers will have early access on Tuesday, June 10, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

Gachiakuta Chapter 130 can be read through Kodansha’s K Manga service, available in select countries such as the US, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, and Brazil. To read the latest chapters, users will need to purchase points, which can be done via the official website or the K Manga app.

