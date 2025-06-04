Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 10: Tsubakino To Defeat Suzuri—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 10 will see Tsubakino continue his fight against Shuhei Suzuri, as Sakura and the others prevent interruptions. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
The last episode of Wind Breaker Season 2, titled ‘Shall We Dance?,’ opened with Tsubakino, Shizuka, and the Sakaki twins trying to comfort Shizuka, who quietly fled the restaurant. Meanwhile, Sakura and his group struggled against GRAVEL alongside Roppo Ichiza, prompting Kanji to send them back to protect Shizuka.
However, Shizuka interrupted the fight, revealing she left Sunaba after a wealthy man attempted to buy her. Kanji gave her refuge and love at Ougi. She offered herself to GRAVEL, but Tsubakino arrived, vowed to protect her, and traded blows with Shuhei Suzuri.
Expected plot in Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 10
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 10 will likely continue the battle between Tsubakino and Shuhei Suzuri, escalating as both unleash serious attacks. While Sakura and his group defend Shizuka from GRAVEL’s remaining members, he may express admiration for Tsubakino’s unexpected strength.
During the clash, Suzuri will probably begin questioning Tsubakino’s beliefs, leading to a flashback about Suzuri’s past. This backstory may offer insight into his motivations and pain. The is likely to close with Tsubakino nearly overpowering Suzuri in a decisive exchange.
Release date and where to stream
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 10 will be releasing in Japan on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers can expect the episode to be available on the previous day, June 5, with release times adjusted accordingly.
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 10 will accessible for international streaming on Crunchyroll, which has confirmed that dubs will be available in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.
