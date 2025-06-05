Will Tom Felton Go Blonde For Draco Malfoy Role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway? Actor Spills

The Dementors Send Their Love, Potter! It seems Tom Felton —and everyone around the world— is ready for some more Hogwarts love. The latest letter from the wizarding academy has confirmed that the English star will return as Draco Malfoy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will be reprising his role for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child run on Broadway, and indeed, his blonde hair will follow suit.

His father will hear about this, and we’re sure a lot of fathers will, as the fans of the famed fantasy book series and films gear up to welcome back the original Draco Malfoy. As per the report, Tom Felton will reprise his role for a whopping total of 19 weeks. His portrayal will begin soon, with the first show slated for November 11, and will continue through the end of the year and the first couple of months next year, wrapping up on March 22, 2026.

It marks Tom Felton’s Broadway debut and surely one that the world will remember, thanks to his memorable portrayal of the nasty but misunderstood character, the first time around.

Tom Felton talks about returning to the Harry Potter universe

The 37-year-old spoke about turning to the beloved series once again, albeit in a new form and spoke about how it’s a full circle moment for him. He also called it ‘one of the greatest honours’ of his life.’ Sharing a particularly interesting fact, the actor revealed, “When I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play.”

With Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Tom Felton will return to a grown-up version of the same story. He has also confirmed that the iconic platinum blond hair that Draco Malfoy is known for will also make a categorical return for the Broadway performance. The J.K. Rowling story, co-written by Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, has been an attention-grabbing release ever since its announcement and similar fervor is expected for the actor’s return.

