Blue Lock Chapter 306: Players To Return After U-20 Training—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Blue Lock chapter, titled ‘X 23,’ featured a late-night discussion between Anri Teieri and Ego Jinpachi at his office. Ego compared Anri’s cooking to his plan, both needing key ingredients to succeed.

With only 14 days left before the U-20 World Cup, he assigned each of the 23 selected players individual training missions. His objective was for every player to pursue becoming the number one, and from their evolved forms, he would build the ultimate team—his envisioned “Blue Lock fusion.”

Expected plot in Blue Lock Chapter 306

Blue Lock Chapter 306 will likely skip over the specifics of each player's individual training. Instead, the manga may move forward in time, showing all 23 players returning to Blue Lock for their final U-20 World Cup preparations.

Alternatively, the focus could shift to Seishiro Nagi, still coming to terms with his elimination, or possibly to Michael Kaiser. If Kaiser takes the spotlight, fans may witness his reunion with PIFA President and his backer, Ray Dark, revealing more about his role moving forward.

Blue Lock Chapter 306: Release date and where to read

Blue Lock Chapter 306 will premiere on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. International readers may find it available as early as Tuesday, June 10, adjusted to their location and time zone. The chapter will be accessible exclusively through Kodansha’s K Manga.

The service is currently limited to select countries, including the US, Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and India. It is accessible via both the mobile app and website; readers can access Blue Lock Chapter 306 and the latest chapters using points without incurring subscription fees.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

