Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Officially Announced: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

On Saturday, June 29, 2024, Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 was officially announced on the anime’s official Twitter page, almost immediately after the airing of the first season's final episode.

The announcement was also confirmed through a 15-second promotional video uploaded to TOHO animation's official YouTube channel, which teased the upcoming season and confirmed production was already underway. Keep reading to find out more about Kaiju No. 8 Season 2.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2: Release and where to watch

Although the confirmation of a second season is thrilling for fans, the promotional video (PV) unfortunately did not provide a release date or window for Kaiju No. 8 Season 2. This absence of information has led to speculation that the series might return in 2025, potentially in the Spring or Summer line-up.

A year-long production period seems probable, given the timing of the announcement and the new casting news. Fans can look forward to the release and watch the first season on Crunchyroll in the meantime. Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is expected to stream on this platform as well.

The above tweet from the anime's offical Twitter/X page roughly translates to:

Anime "#KaijuNo8"

Sequel Production Confirmed

1st Unit, move out!

Let's crush them.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 cast and staff

The PV revealed that voice actor Koki Uchiyama will join the cast, taking on the role of First Division Captain Gen Narumi. Uchiyama's voice can be heard in the video, giving orders to the First Division. The primary cast from the first season will likely return in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2, as there are currently no indications of significant staff changes.

Similarly, as there have been no indications of a switch in animation studios either, Production I.G. and TOHO Animation will likely continue to take care of the animation for the series. Additional cast and staff announcements are expected in the coming months.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2: series overview and continuation

The manga, serialized on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ since July 2020, is set in a world where monsters called Kaiju frequently cause disasters, with Japan experiencing the highest rate of attacks. The story follows Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old aspiring to join the Kaiju Defense Force to honor a promise made to his childhood friend, Defense Force Third Division Captain Mina Ashiro.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 1 covered the first four arcs of the series, from the ‘The Man Who Became a Kaiju Arc’ to the ‘Kaiju No. 8 Captured Arc.’ Given this precedent, it can be predicted that Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 will adapt the next four arcs as well, namely the Kaiju Weapon Arc, The Compatible User Arc, the Cataclysms Arc, and The Second Wave Arc.

Fans can look forward to seeing the Third Division squad members participating in other divisions’ kaiju raids, with Reno Ichikawa making his debut as a temporary member of Gen Narumi's First Division of the JAKDF.

For more updates on Kaiju No. 8 Season 2's release and other casting news, keep up with Pinkvilla.