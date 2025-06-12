Black Butler Season 5 Episode 11: Will Ludger And Sascha Interfere? Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘His Butler, Mopping Up,’ Diedrich saves Ciel from Wolfram’s bullet and escapes with him, later joined by Baldroy and Snake. Diedrich warns that enemy soldiers are preparing something deadly—confirmed when a Panzer tank appears, with Hilde and Anne aboard.

A cannon fires, but they survive. Sebastian arrives and hands Ciel the SuLIN samples. Ciel entrusts Diedrich with the samples and orders him to take the others via an eastern railway while he remains behind. Sebastian attacks the Panzer, eventually destroying it with bombs. Grim Reaper Ludger reaps Anne’s soul, while Sascha reviews a mysterious document.

Expected plot in Black Butler Season 5 Episode 11

Black Butler Season 5 Episode 11 will likely uncover what Ludger and Sascha are planning after Anne’s death. Unlike the Grim Reapers of England, it is unlikely the duo will interfere in ongoing events. Hilde's fate will also be addressed, along with her potential attempt to kill Sieglinde.

Meanwhile, Ciel’s remaining servants may battle the last of the soldiers in the forest. As the adaptation continues from Chapter 103 of the manga, fans can expect to see updates on Sieglinde’s escape path, as well as a tearful parting.

Black Butler Season 5 Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

Titled ‘His Butler, Much Unknown,’ Black Butler Season 5 Episode 11 will be premiering on June 14, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, on several Japanese networks. Viewers in Japan can catch the episode on channels such as Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, MBS, and AT-X.

Black Butler Season 5 Episode 11 can also be streamed via U-NEXT, DMM TV, and d-anime Store. Internationally, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll across multiple regions, with additional streaming options in select areas such as Bilibili Global.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

