Fire Force Season 3 Episode 11: Company 8 Inactive As Cataclysm Begins—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Titled ‘Advent,’ the 10th episode of Fire Force Season 3 begins with Sho deciding to search for Shinra after their Adolla link. Arrow joins him despite his hesitation. Hibana submits her findings on Spontaneous Human Combustion and the failed Great Cataclysm, while Captain Obi shares news of support from other companies.

Suddenly, Scop, the mole from the Chinese Peninsula (first seen in Season 2 Episode 7), arrives to warn that the Lady in Black foretold the next Cataclysm’s arrival. He also mentions that the last one only failed because pi had not been calculated. Meanwhile, Sumire triggers a massive stone pillar to rise from Tokyo Bay, officially beginning the Cataclysm.

Expected plot in Fire Force Season 3 Episode 11

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 11 will depict the Great Cataclysm’s onset as the colossal stone pillar rises from the Pacific Ocean. While Shinra suggests mobilization, Company 8 will remain inactive due to being labeled traitors. A gigantic Infernal will appear beneath the pillar, prompting a response from Company 2 and Haijima Industries.

The episode will feature several Fire Force members in battle, with a focus on Ogun Montgomery’s flames. Faerie from the Great Cataclysm Execution team will also appear. The episode will likely also see Shinra defy orders and rush to confront the Infernal directly.

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

Titled ‘Great Kaiju Battlefront,’ Fire Force Season 3 Episode 11 is set to premiere on June 14, 2025, at 1:53 am JST. However, international audiences may be able to stream it as early as June 13 due to time zone differences.

According to the official anime website, Fire Force Season 3 Episode 11 will air in Japan on MBS, TBS, CBC, BS-TBS, and NBC and be available on Netflix. For viewers outside Japan and select Asian areas, it will stream on Crunchyroll.

