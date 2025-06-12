Gachiakuta Chapter 141: Amo Stops Mymo’s Attack—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Gachiakuta chapter, titled Weakness (Part 1), saw Rudo assert that defeating Mymo is more practical than removing the chokers. Meanwhile, the Hell Guard observed from afar, with Goka Nijiku declaring they would operate discreetly while the Cleaners engage Mymo directly.

Onstage, Mymo manipulates the crowd into a crushing wave aimed at the Cleaners, leaving Enjin at loss on what to do. Just then the Doll Festival crowd is halted by another 'wave' of people. They are seemingly controlled by Amo, who appeared with Fu saying manipulating people was wrong.

Expected plot in Gachiakuta Chapter 141

Gachiakuta Chapter 141, expected to be Weakness (Part 2), will likely show Rudo’s team joining Amo and Fu to reassess their strategy. The basis of Amo's crowd control may be explained, possibly tied to a flaw in the chokers' mechanism.

As the Cleaners attempt to isolate Mymo while minimizing harm to the manipulated civilians, Rudo may start exploiting the chokers’ structural vulnerabilities using his unique connection to the Choker Maker. Details about the Hell Guard's behind-the-scenes actions, particularly Nijiku's next steps, may also surface.

Gachiakuta Chapter 141: Release date and where to read

Gachiakuta Chapter 141 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 12 am JST. International readers can access the chapter a day earlier, on June 17, with release times adjusted to their local time zones.

Fans can read Gachiakuta Chapter 141 via Kodansha’s K Manga service, available to users in select countries, such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and India. The chapter will also be available in in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine Issue 29.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

