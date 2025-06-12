The Beginning After The End Season 2 Confirmed: New Visual Teases Post Time-Skip Arthur, DEETS

Crunchyroll has confirmed that The Beginning After The End will return for a second season in 2026, with exact details set to be revealed at a later time. The announcement followed soon after the June 11, 2025, broadcast of Episode 11, which was titled The King Makes a Decision.

A new teaser visual for Episode 12 was revealed alongside the news, featuring a masked Arthur Leywin, noticeably older and taller. This confirmed the two-year time skip to take place by Season 2. Keep reading to learn more.

The Beginning After The End Season 2 announcement and trailer

Despite being one of the most anticipated titles of 2025, The Beginning After The End was met with widespread criticism over its animation quality. Still, the anime's strong narrative core and the popularity of its source material helped sustain its momentum. Crunchyroll's decision to greenlight a second season suggests confidence in giving the franchise a second chance to deliver on its potential.

The teaser visual (seen above) and a brief preview video (seen below) were released simultaneously. The video depicts a scene from two years later, showing locals discussing a mysterious masked swordsman, who is later revealed to be Arthur himself, now traveling with Jasmine Flamesworth.

The Beginning After The End Season 2 plot, cast and crew

The Beginning After The End Season 2 will shift focus to Arthur’s journey as an adventurer. Before entering Xyrus Academy, Arthur will journey with Jasmine in order to better understand the world he currently lives in, as well as gain practical experience and refine his bond with Sylvie.

The second season will see the boy explore a number of dungeon missions after gaining his adventurer license. The season will be quite action-heavy, offering the anime a shot at redemption. This also gives the studio a chance to meet the high expectations of webcomic readers.

The production team remains unchanged, despite fan concerns. Keitaro Motonaga returns as director, Takamitsu Kono continues handling series composition, and Studio A-CAT remains the animation studio.

Masami Sueoka serves as character designer, while music is composed by Keiji Inai. Returning cast members include Natsumi Fujiwara as Arthur, Kana Ichinose as Tessia, and Chiaki Omigawa as Jasmine. As of this article’s writing, no new cast announcements have been made.

