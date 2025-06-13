One Piece Episode 1133: How Did Kuma Become A Pacifista? Find Out Spoilers From The Manga

As per the preview, One Piece Episode 1133 will be titled ‘To Save His Daughter - Kuma the Timid Pacifist.’ The episode will be adapting Chapter 1099 of the manga, and will pick up in the aftermath of Bekori’s attack on the Sorbet Kingdom.

Kuma’s stand against tyranny

Kuma takes action alone to save the citizens from Bekori’s plan to burn the weak and elderly, disregarding the risk to his own life. Bekori uses the justification that such cruelty is necessary to gain the favor of the World Government, and warns Kuma against taking action.

Ignoring his words, Kuma storms the castle and destroys it, a moment that becomes known as the ‘Solo Revolution’ in Sorbet Kingdom’s history. One Piece Episode 1133 will see the people name Kuma king, though he only accepts the title symbolically.

Bonney eats a Devil Fruit

Actual leadership will be restored to the former ruler, Bulldog. Meanwhile, Kuma continues living quietly in the church, using his powers to heal the elderly. Some time later, an aged-up version of Bonney is seen running around.

This event shocks everyone, even Bonney herself when looking in the mirror. She transforms back into a child, and One Piece Episode 1133 will reveal that she had accidently eaten the Toshi Toshi no Mi, also known as the Age-Age Fruit. As she tests her powers, Kuma worries for her health and safety.

Bulldog later visits Kuma to warn him of Bekori’s possible return. This time, he is backed by the World Government, making use of the rumors he spread that whispered of Kuma’s tyranny. Kuma agrees to defend the kingdom, fully knowing he would be branded a criminal.

The sacrifice behind the Pacifista

Kuma entrusts Bonney to Bulldog’s care before defeating the invading Marines and setting off as a pirate. Kuma’s journey in One Piece Episode 1133 will span locations later important to the Straw Hats, including Weatheria and Karakuri Island, all in search of a way to help Bonney.

His return to the Revolutionary Army brings him back into contact with Dragon and leads him to Dr. Vegapunk, who proposes a cure for Bonney via stem cell treatment. In exchange, Vegapunk asks to use Kuma as the base for powerful human weapons that would save the weak and protect the helpless.

Kuma will agree in One Piece Episode 1133, believing this to be a cost worth paying if It meant saving his daughter. These weapons of mass destruction will be dubbed by Vegapunk as ‘Pacifista,’ after Kuma’s beliefs as a pacifist.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.

