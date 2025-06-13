One Piece Episode 1133: Kuma Stops Bekori’s Coup—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘A Pledge to Ginny - Kuma Becomes a Father,’ Kuma learns that Ginny was forced to marry a Celestial Dragon and was later discarded after falling ill. He finds her in Sorbet Kingdom, already dead, with her infant daughter Bonney left behind.

Kuma vows to raise Bonney, who inherits her mother’s illness. Originally continuing Revolutionary Army duties, Kuma ends up quitting to care for Bonney full-time. He eventually learns her disease is incurable. A year after this, former King Bekori attacks Sorbet.

Expected plot in One Piece Episode 1133

One Piece Episode 1133 will likely see Kuma save the people of the Sorbet Kingdom from Bekori’s assault, which will eventually turn into a full-scale uprising. As Kuma is quite powerful, Bekori’s forces will likely be defeated quickly, though this may have consequences in the long term.

The focus of the episode may then shift to Kuma’s desperate attempts to cure Bonney’s worsening condition. His devotion may lead to a vital encounter with Dr. Vegapunk, initiating the events that transform him into an emotionless Pacifista.

One Piece Episode 1133: Release date and where to stream

One Piece Episode 1133 will be titled ‘To Save His Daughter - Kuma the Timid Pacifist,’ as per the official website. It will be scheduled for release on Sunday, June 15, at 11:15 pm JST. For viewers in other time zones, it will be available on the previous day, though release times may vary by time zone.

Fans can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch One Piece Episode 1133. Additionally, the episodes of the Egghead Island arc are being made available on Netflix. Those looking to watch One Piece films can find them on platforms like Amazon Prime and HBO.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

