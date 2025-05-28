One Piece Chapter 1150 Brief Spoilers: Imu Turns Dorry And Brogy Into Giant Devils—Everything You Need To Know

As per the One Piece Chapter 1150 brief spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Domi Reversi’ and will continue the Yamato cover stories. The pilgrimage across Wano will conclude as Yamato returns Shimotsuki Yasuie’s sword to the Enma Shrine located in Hakumai, ending this subplot.

In Elbaph, the main story resumes with Imu, currently possessing Gunko’s body, unleashing a massive wave of Conqueror’s Haki. The blast is so intense that it incapacitates numerous adult Giants along with the children. This will be the first clear indication that Imu possesses Conqueror’s Haki, distinct from Gunko’s abilities.

Following the shockwave, Dorry, Brogy, and the remaining conscious members of the Giant Warrior Pirates retaliate and launch an attack against the possessed Gunko. In response, Imu draws a mysterious magical book in the One Piece Chapter 1150 spoilers, the origin of which is not yet explained.

Using this book, Imu conjures knives and firearms, then proceeds to stab and shoot Brogy, wounding one of his arms. Declaring that Elbaph lacks a ruler, Imu proclaims that Dorry and Brogy must become the new kings. Immediately after, Imu casts a forbidden technique called “Devil’s Contract.”

This spell transforms Dorry and Brogy into monstrous demons in the One Piece Chapter 1150 spoilers, granting them both immense power and immortality. The cost for this transformation is a portion of their lifespan, implying a sinister exchange that likely parallels how the Gorosei and Holy Knights obtained their own immortality.

As the chapter concludes, Imu commands a newly formed demon army, now including transformed Giant devils about the size of Oars the Continent-Puller, along with the MMA dream monsters previously seen under Saint Killingham’s command.

This terrifying force is then directed to eliminate Jarul, though Imu's motivation remains unclear. The One Piece Chapter 1150 spoilers end by stating there will be no break next week, confirming Chapter 1151 will release on June 9, 2025.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

