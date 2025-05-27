One Piece Chapter 1150: Imu Uses Conqueror’s Haki—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

In ‘One Second,’ Gaban defeats Sommers by slicing him in half, rendering him unable to regenerate despite his immortality. Chopper observes this, curious about the injury. The Straw Hats then learn that "Ya-san" is actually Scopper Gaban.

Meanwhile, Killingham burns the Owl Library and Ange tearfully sets fire to the Walrus School. Gunko threatens Colon’s life, forcing Gaban to surrender, and then impales him. Chopper leaps after the falling Gaban. Gunko begins recalling memories with Brook, but Imu possesses her, revealing Mary Geoise is under attack and promising divine retribution.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1149: Gaban Cuts Off Sommers’ Arm; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

Expected plot in One Piece Chapter 1150

One Piece Chapter 1150 will likely begin with Imu’s next move in Elbaph. This will likely begin with a wave of Conqueror’s Haki being released, hinted by the black lightning from Gunko’s possessed form. This powerful burst may be sensed by Luffy’s group in the Underworld, leading them to investigate.

Upon looking skyward, they may spot Chopper and the injured Gaban as they fall. After reuniting, Gaban will likely explain how he defeated Sommers, as well as what the Holy Knights' vulnerabilities are. This will likely lead to Luffy’s group preparing their long-awaited comeback.

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1149 Brief Spoilers: Gaban Surrenders As Gunko’s Connection To Brook Revealed; DEETS

One Piece Chapter 1150: Release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1150 is set to debut on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. Yet, for most international readers, it will become available during daylight hours on Sunday, June 1. Since release schedules may differ by region, fans are advised to verify timings in their respective time zones.

Advertisement

Those eager to dive into the latest chapters of One Piece can find them on official platforms like Viz Media or Shueisha's MANGAPlus websites. Alternatively, One Piece Chapter 1150 can also be accessed through Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app, while a physical copy will be available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 27.

For more updates from the One Piece manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1149 Spoilers Out: Gunko Shoots Down Gaban As Imu Takes Over—Everything You Need To Know