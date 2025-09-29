Are VERIVERY’s Kangmin and KISS OF LIFE’s Julie dating? Agencies give different razor sharp responses

VERIVERY’s Kangmin and KISS OF LIFE’s Julie have become the center of attention for their latest dating rumors, which have surfaced over the weekend. According to an initial report, the two stars, along with fellow boy group member Yeonho, were spotted at a private room. Their skinship with each other raises questions about their relationship; however, as the videos leaked online, many others were concerned about the invasion of privacy. Now, both side have given starkly varying opinions on the same, with Jellyfish Entertainment denying any involvement and S2 Entertainment choosing to keep mum.

Julie and Kangmin's agencies react to dating talk

On September 29, 2025, as per coverage from Xports News, Julie’s agency, S2 Entertainment, shared, “It concerns [the artist’s] private life, so there is nothing the company can comment on.” Consequently, VERIVERY’s Kangmin and Yeonho’s management team, Jellyfish Entertainment, promptly denied the rumors. “The rumor is completely false and is a malicious fabrication that seriously damages the artist’s reputation.”

The alleged video, seemingly filmed at a private bar-like place, displayed a man and a woman hanging out with a third person joining later. With the low quality of the video, their faces could not be recognized; however, online communities soon threw out the names of VERIVERY’s Kangmin and KISS OF LIFE’s Julie, as well as Yeonho, as the supposed ones in the clip. Fans of the K-pop stars have demanded the deletion of the video entirely, with legal action being taken regardless of it being the celebrities are in the content.

Meanwhile, recently, VERIVERY’s Kangmin earned a lot of praise for his appearance on BOYS II PLANET, the Mnet survival show. Initially ranked in the higher ranks, Yoo Kangmin was eventually unable to be a part of the debut lineup, missing it by just one spot. Having placed 9th in the finale round, he could not join ALPHA DRIVE ONE alongside Lee Sangwon, Zhou Anxin, He Xinlong, Kim Geonwoo, Zhang Jiahao, Lee Leo, Chung Sanghyeon, and Kim Junseo.

