Is Akshay Kumar's 23-year-old son Aarav planning to enter film industry? Jolly LLB 3 actor makes revelations

Akshay Kumar is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Be it his workout routine or his shooting schedule, he is someone who follows everything strictly. But would you believe if we said that in real life, it's not him but his wife, Twinkle Khanna, who keeps him as well as their kids disciplined? Keep scrolling to know the truth.

Akshay Kumar on Twinkle Khanna keeping him and their kids disciplined

Talking to ABP recently, Akshay Kumar revealed that the job of being strict belongs to his wife, Twinkle Khanna. He added that she is someone who is very serious and keeps him and their two kids, Aarav and Nitara, in line. The Jolly LLB 3 star admitted that he is more like a friend to his son.

“He is 23 years old, and he has grown up very fast. He is studying at the university and he is very much involved in his studies; he has no bad habits. He is more like Twinkle because she also studies a lot,” Akshay said.

Akshay Kumar on son Aarav’s career plans

Talking about his son’s plans to step into his shoes in future, Kumar revealed that Aarav does not want to be part of films. The actor’s son has told him straight that he doesn’t wish to do it. “I tell him to take the reins of my production company, but he doesn’t want to do it. He wants to remain in fashion. He wants to be a designer,” said the Tashan star.

Akshay Kumar said that his son is learning fashion at the moment, and he is happy with that life. He concluded by saying that he wants his son to come in films, but also added that he is happy with his decision.

Akshay also spoke about the valuable life lessons he gave his son Aarav on his birthday this year. He revealed writing a handwritten note for him with advice on patience. He wrote that everything in life should not be 2-minute noodles. Slow fire is much better than a two-minute noodle.

