They Call Him OG wrapped its four day extended weekend in India at nearly Rs. 160 crore. The film had an excellent start and held well on its second day, but the lack of weekend growth left much to be desired. There was growth in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, but that was cancelled by drops in Telangana and Karnataka, resulting in a flat day from Saturday.

Overseas, the film added another USD 6.50 million (Rs. 58 crore), taking its worldwide total to Rs. 218 crore. This marks the first ever Rs. 200 crore grosser for Pawan Kalyan.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of They Call Him OG in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 88.25 cr. Friday Rs. 23.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 24.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 23.75 cr. Total Rs. 159.50 cr.

The four-day collections in the Telugu states are Rs. 136 crore approx. The aim is to hit Rs. 200 crore, although distribution needs it to do much more; that’s a separate matter. The positive is Dusshera holidays, which is a lucrative box office period. However, it comes with the challenge of competition from Kantara, starting from Thursday, though the market can comfortably accommodate two films.

The bigger concern is the flat weekend trend, which means the lack of appreciation. This often leads to a drop on weekdays, which the film must avoid. This has been a recurring pattern in Tollywood this year: films appear strong over the weekend but then fall short of their presumed potential during the weekdays.

The Territorial Breakdown for They Call Him OG is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 135.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 57.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 18.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 60.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 15.50 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 3.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 4.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 159.50 cr. United States USD 4,850,000 Rest of World USD 1,700,000 OVERSEAS USD 6,550,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 217.50 cr.





