BTS’ Jimin to return to spotlight at Paris Fashion Week, becomes 1st generation of philanthropy club with father and brother

BTS member Jimin has been big on caring for the world and has gotten his family involved with his kind acts. Having made countless donations to many charities, he has always been one to vouch for the betterment of society. After getting inducted into the Green Noble Club in 2021 due to his dedicated donation of 100 million KRW (about 73,000 USD) supporting Busan youth and poor living conditions, his father became a member in 2022, over his support to the development of young talents in his country.

Subsequently, Jimin’s younger brother, Park Ji Hyun, who is said to have completed his mandatory military service in May of this year, just ahead of the older brother’s own military obligations, also joined the club in 2025. With this, three people of the Park family, led by the BTS member, have entered the club’s first-ever 'Three Father-Son Members' faction. They received a plaque of appreciation from the National Supporters team.

Jimin sets eyes on Dior show participation

In other news, Jimin is all set to embark on his first post-military official schedule. He will leave for France to attend the DIOR Women collection SS26 show at Paris Fashion Week on October 1 at 9:30 pm KST. He is all set to depart South Korea a day before his appearance at the Incheon International Airport, according to an RNX TV report. This would be his first public show attendance following his recent dating controversy involving actress Song Da Eun.

Previously, Jimin confirmed his past relationship with the Heart Signal member and denounced any rumors that surrounded them for many years. He asked for consideration of their meeting in the past with warm feelings, but made it clear that the two had broken up since then. He is the first member of BTS to have admitted to a relationship in the group’s over 13 years of being in the entertainment industry.

