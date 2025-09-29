Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Meet 19 contestants entering the show hosted by Kichcha Sudeep

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 hit the OTT platform and TV screens on September 28, 2025. Hosted once again by Kichcha Sudeepa, this is the 12th edition of the regional reality show, which introduces a new theme: Onti vs Jenti (Solo vs Duo).

This season, players entered the Bigg Boss Kannada house either as a solo player or as a duo, based on the audience's votes. With the drama already unfolding from the onset itself, here’s a full list of contestants and players debuting this season.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 contestants

From film actors to social media influencers, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 features 19 contestants. This includes:

1. Cockroach Sudhi: Cockroach Sudhi is a popular actor in Kannada cinema known for his villainous roles. The actor rose to fame in the industry after appearing in the film Tagaru, where he played the character known as Cockroach, which earned him the moniker.

2. Raashika Shetty: Raashika Shetty is a movie actress who has worked in the film Manada Kadalu starring Sumukha.

3. Malu Nipanal: Malu Nipanal is a singer who gained fame on social media after his song Na Driver went viral. He hails from Uttara Karnataka.

4. Spandana Somanna: Spandana Somanna is a model who is also known for her stint in Kannada-language soap operas.

5. Mallamma, a.k.a. Matina Malli: Mallamma, also known as Matina Malli, is a social media influencer known for her humorous and talkative nature. The internet personality is known amongst her fans for showcasing rural life.

6. Manju Bhashini: Manju Bhashini is a veteran actress from Kannada serials, best known for the popular 90s show Silly Lalli.

7. Kari Basappa: Kari Basappa is yet another social media celebrity who rose to fame with his bodybuilding content.

8. Kavya Shaiva: Kavya Shaiva is an actress who predominantly appeared in Kannada serials. She had also appeared in the film Kothalavadi.

9. Gilli Nata: Gilli Nata is a Kannada comedian celebrated for his various humorous roles, now making his reality TV debut.

10. Jhanvi R: Jhanvi R is a TV anchor on various shows and is now making her debut as a player in Bigg Boss Kannada.

11. Dhruvant (Charith Balappa): Dhruvnath is a Kannada cine actor known for his role in the serial Muddu Lakshmi.

12. Chandraprabha: Chandraprabha was a recent viral sensation on social media, best known for a plastering video. Now, the internet personality is part of Kannada Bigg Boss 12.

13. Dhanush Gowda: Yet another television actor who debuted on Bigg Boss Kannada show this season was Dhanush Gowda. The actor is known for his work in the serial Geeta.

Interestingly, the last season of Bigg Boss Kannada had actress Bhavya Gowda, who was his co-star in the same serial.

14. Dog Satish: The social media star Satish S, aka Dog Satish, is known for his lifestyle, and raising his canines has also entered the Bigg Boss house.

15. Ashwini: Ashwini is a serial actress who is popular for her serial Muddu Lakshmi.

16. Abhishek Shrikanth: Abhishek Shrikanth is a soap opera actor who previously appeared in the show Vadhu.

17. Ashwini Gowda: Ashwini Gowda is a popular actress in both Kannada cinema and television. The actress, after appearing in 100 movies and 25 soap operas, has finally entered the Bigg Boss house. She is also known for her strong Pro-Kannada activism.

18. Rakshitha Shetty: Rakshitha Shetty is a social media star who carved out a niche for herself with her style of conversation and unique charm.

19. RJ Amit Pawar: RJ Amit Pawar is a former radio jockey and content creator from Bengaluru. He holds an immense social media following and has hosted various shows, including TED Talks.

