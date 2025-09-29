Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan's Baby Shower: Salman Khan arrives with heavy security, Iulia Vantur, Arpita join: WATCH

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are on cloud nine these days as they are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The couple who is expecting their first child together is celebrating this happiness with their friends and family. A beautiful baby shower is hosted for the mom-to-be, and we bet it is a happy moment for them. Keep scrolling to have a look at who is arriving for the big event.

Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan arrive at the baby shower

It is a big day for mom-to-be, Sshura Khan. The entire Khandaan has come together to make her happy and celebrate her baby shower. The diva looked lovely in a Yellow frill gown. The pregnant star wife did not pose for the paps, but with whatever little glimpse we got of her, we can say that the Pregnancy glow made her look effortlessly stunning. Arbaaz Khan too wore a matching Yellow colored Kurta to complement her dress.

Salman Khan arrives for the function

Salman Khan is a family man, and it was proved after the Sikandar star arrived for his brother and sister-in-law’s big day. He looked dapper, wearing a black shirt as he arrived to attend the event with heavy security.

Iulia Vantur looks gorgeous as she arrived for the function

Iulia Vantur never misses any event held at the Khan residence. She made sure to attend Sshura Khan’s baby shower and looked effortlessly stunning in a floral jacket that she wore over the same colored trousers. Her beauty made heads turn.

Apart from Salman, his brother Sohail Khan, his kids, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, Alvira Khan’s kids, Helen and his sister Arpita Khan also marked their presence at the event. Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera, along with his son, arrived at the event.

Big Television stars like Nia Sharma, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, Jannat Zubair and her brother too arrived for the function.

Talking to Bombay Times, Arbaaz Khan admitted that he is nervous, adding that everyone tends to feel nervous at this stage. Arbaaz admitted that he is going to be a father after quite some time, hence for him the feeling is all fresh and new all over again. Arbaaz was quoted as saying: "I'm looking forward to it, and it's giving me a new sense of happiness and responsibility. I'm kind of like that."

