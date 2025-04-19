ASTRO’s Moonbin’s 2nd death anniversary: Moon Sua shares an emotional letter to honor her brother, ‘Oppa, are you doing well?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

ASTRO’s Moonbin was remembered by his sister, Moon Sua, in an emotional tribute on the second anniversary of his passing, April 19. Through a heartfelt letter and a special song, she reflected on their bond and the grief she’s faced. She began the message with, “Oppa, are you doing well?” alongside images of her and the moon.

Moon Sua shared her thoughts about the difficult road she’s walked since Moonbin's passing in 2023. For the first time, she performed a song while thinking of him, expressing her emotions in a way she hadn’t done before. "It might not be perfect, but I truly hope you can sense my sincerity," she wrote.

She opened up about the ups and downs of life without him, saying, “I’ve done my best to keep going, oppa. Some days, I barely make it through, other days I laugh, and sometimes everything just feels too much. But the tougher it gets, the harder I try to stay strong. If you could see me now, I think you’d tell me, ‘You did well.’”

To honor Moonbin, Moon Sua decided to cover “Always Remember Us This Way,” a song that deeply resonated with the memories they shared. She admitted it took a while to choose the right piece, but in the end, this one felt perfect.

Moon Sua also revealed how she’s carried the weight of grief in silence, often hiding her true feelings from the world. “Even if I don’t say it out loud, you’re always in my heart,” she wrote. Dreams where she sees Moonbin, although rare, bring her comfort and a sense of closeness she treasures.

In closing, she promised to keep their sibling bond alive, writing, “Let’s always stay Moon siblings. If there’s a next life, I’d still want to be your little sister. I miss you so much, oppa, and I love you.”

Alongside her tribute, Moon Sua is part of a special memorial project titled “Memory of the Moon,” which was released at 6 p.m. KST on April 19. This tribute track features 22 artists, including ASTRO’s MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun Woo, and Yoon Sanha, with artists from groups like Monsta X, Seventeen, Stray Kids, SF9, Viviz, and more, joined to remember Moonbin.

ASTRO's Moonbin was found deceased on April 19, 2023, at his home in Gangnam, Seoul.

