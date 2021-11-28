ATEEZ tease their awaited album ‘ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE’ with a comeback schedule poster

On November 28th, the promotion map of 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' was released on ATEEZ's official social media handles. On the poster with the green diary background, question marks everywhere, along with a full schedule of group concept photos to be released from November 29th, individual concept images of eight members, track list, and highlight medley, stimulate curiosity.

Then, on December 8 and 9, the music video teaser will be released one after another, as well as the highlight medley until the day of the comeback, which is expected to increase the enthusiasm for the comeback.

ATEEZ, who once again proved their position with the 'self-best records' that continue through the 7th mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3', which was released in September. The fans' anticipation is increasing whether it will come as a performance. Meanwhile, ATEEZ's 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' will be released on December 10th at 2:30 pm IST.

KQ Entertainment posted an image on the official social media handles on November 27th, along with a picture of 'ATEEZ ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE / Upon the New World’. The published image shows a paper airplane floating in the blue night sky. This new album is an 'epilogue' that announces the end of the 'FEVER' series, which started in July of last year, and stimulates emotions with a lyrical atmosphere.

ATEEZ recently confirmed that the 2022 world tour 'THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END' will be held in 12 cities in USA and Europe, including Seoul. As all 11 cities that have opened tickets so far have sold out, the news of a comeback has also been added, raising fans' expectations.

ALSO READ: GOT7 members give the surprise of a lifetime to Youngjae at his first fan meeting

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the comeback schedule? Let us know in the comments below.