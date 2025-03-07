ATEEZ's Seonghwa makes smashing runway debut for Isabel Marant during Paris Fashion Week FW 2025

Seonghwa of ATEEZ isn’t just making strides in fashion—he’s turning his dreams into reality. The K-pop idol recently took to Instagram to share a monumental career highlight, leaving fans in awe. On March 7, 2025, he made his debut on the runway for ISABEL MARANT’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Capturing the moment, Seonghwa shared stunning images with the caption, “Walking my dream into reality,” which quickly amassed 304,191 likes and counting. No doubt, he is extruding Loid Forger energy.

Seonghwa embodies the brand’s effortlessly chic and free-spirited aesthetic. His runway ensemble was a bold nod to ‘80s English punk fashion, exuding an edgy yet refined charisma.

Advertisement

He sported a jet-black tailored coat with a shimmering silver sequined wrap subtly peeking from underneath, effortlessly paired with a white strapped t-shirt that complemented the monochrome palette. The loose-fitting jet-black pants, coupled with perfectly matched black-and-white shoes featuring a distinctive two-toned tip.

Seonghwa’s sharp features and sleek, straight hair channeled an anime-inspired aesthetic, perfectly complementing his striking jawline. His effortless grace made him a natural fit for the runway. Fans were especially captivated by his confident stride in heels, proving once again that he can take on any challenge with style and elegance.

Social media was abuzz with admiration as fans showered him with praise. One user gushed, “We’re all so proud of you! You have no idea how amazing you did!” while another declared, “You’re GORGEOUS and an ICONNN.”

Advertisement

Another fan emphasized that Seonghwa deserves full recognition for his achievements, urging him to take pride in his remarkable journey.

Seonghwa’s ascent in the fashion world is yet another testament to ATEEZ’s global influence. Since his debut in October 2018 with their EP Treasure EP.1: All to Zero, the group has captivated audiences. Dubbed "Global Performance Idols," ATEEZ has made waves not only in the music industry but also in cultural ambassadorship.

In 2024, ATEEZ made history as the first K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella, a groundbreaking milestone that propelled them to even greater international acclaim. They also became the first K-pop act to headline the Mawazine music festival in Morocco, reinforcing their status as global icons.