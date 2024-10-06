BABYMONSTER's SHEESH becomes their first music video to surpass 300M views; achieves feat in 6 months

BABYMONSTER's SHEESH music video reached 300 million views. This marks their first music video to reach this milestone. The rookie girl group has been gaining a lot of attention for their powerful choreographies and catchy tunes. The group has been reaching heights since their debut for their talent and skills.

On October 5, YG Entertainment announced that BABYMONSTER's SHEESH music video surpassed 300 million views on YouTube. The video was released on April 1 and managed to achieve this feat within 6 months. SHEESH also became their first music video to gain this many number of views. The group is currently preparing to drop their first studio album. Their track FOREVER currently has 137 million views, Stuck in the Middle is at 123 million views, and BATTER UP has 282 million views.

BABYMONSTER is a rookie K-pop girl group under YG Entertainment. Even before their debut, anticipation for them had been high as BABYMONSTER were positioned as YG Entertainment's next major girl group debut since BLACKPINK in 2016. BABYMONSTER has impressed fans with their strong identity and edgy, bold concepts.

The group consists of members Ahyeon, Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Chiquita, Haram, and Rora. The members showcase the agency's global approach. The multi-talented group has an international appeal. Each member brings her own distinct flavor to the group, ranging from powerhouse vocals to skilled rap and dynamic choreography. Their versatility has already drawn significant attention from fans globally, particularly for their ability to handle multiple genres.

They made their debut in November 2023 with their singles BATTER UP and Stuck in the Middle. Their latest release was Forever in July 2024.

