Barbie Hsu death: Koo Jun Yup's heartbreaking cries during final goodbye to wife and deep kiss revealed by friend

The entertainment industry is in deep mourning following the sudden passing of renowned Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu at the age of 48. Known for her iconic roles, Hsu’s unexpected departure has left her family, friends, and fans in profound grief. Her husband, Clon’s Koo Jun Yup, was overwhelmed with sorrow as he bid his final farewell to his beloved wife with a heartfelt and tearful kiss.

Jia Yongjie, a close friend of Barbie Hsu, shared her emotional tribute on Facebook on February 3, revealing that she immediately boarded the Shinkansen upon hearing the tragic news. She joined Hsu’s family in Japan, where the funeral arrangements were being held.

Reflecting on the moment she saw Barbie for the last time, Jia expressed, “I couldn't stop crying. She looked as peaceful and beautiful as ever, almost as if she were just sleeping”. Her heartbreak was evident as she continued, “My heart is in so much pain. It’s devastating. I couldn’t stop crying, and I was so sad I couldn't even speak”.

The most heart-wrenching moment came when Koo Jun Yup said his final goodbye. Jia described the scene, recalling how Koo, overwhelmed with grief, gently kissed his late wife for the last time. “Finally, Koo Jun Yup gave her a deep kiss and said goodbye tenderly. His cries broke my heart”, she wrote. His farewell was filled with love as he whispered, “I love you”, hoping they would meet again someday.

Jia also shared a personal moment, revealing that Koo later sent her a selfie he had taken with Barbie Hsu, which made her unable to stop crying as she gazed at the photo. Jia Yongjie shared that he still misses Barbie Hsu and, with emotion, remarked on how he had promised to visit her house. He wondered how she had become an angel. She also urged everyone to show care and support for the family, explaining that Barbie Hsu's sudden passing was hard for both the family and friends to accept.

Barbie Hsu fell ill while vacationing in Hakone, Japan, on January 29, suffering from a cold and asthma. She was diagnosed with Type A influenza and, despite medical care, passed away on February 2. Initially considering a chartered flight to bring her body back to Taiwan, her family decided to cremate her in Japan and return her ashes later, prioritizing privacy and emotional considerations.