BLACKPINK's Lisa receives mixed reactions over Alter Ego listening party outfit; Madison Beer defends artist

Lisa hosted a grand listening party on February 28, to celebrate the launch of her debut solo full-length album, Alter Ego. The event saw the attendance of several global stars, who share good relations with the K-pop idol. Lisa sported two sets of designer outfits on her big day. While most fans praised her confidence and aura, not everyone was impressed. Her choice of outfit was considered inappropriate by some fans.

Among two of Lisa's outfits, her brown leather ensemble created the most buzz. Known for bold and edgy fashion, the BLACKPINK member showcased a similar aesthetic at Alter Ego's listening party as well. She donned a brown leather jacket with attached short leather lower. The outfit was from the high-fashion London-based brand, KNWLS, and was priced at over $1,200. The ensemble sparked mixed reactions, with some seeing it as an artistic statement and others feeling it being too revealing.

As per them, the outfit's exposure of undergarments in the back and front areas were inappropriate, given her diverse fan base, which includes minors. Not just her fit, but the matured lyrics of a song of the album, Elastigirl, also generated heavy backlash, for the same reason. It contains suggestive lyrics like, "Stretch me out. Flex me, flex me now/Baby, watch me drop it down. I can bend and make it bounce." However, American singer and songwriter Madison Beer saw these backlashes over outfit and song choices as a recurring affair for female artists.

She showcased camaraderie towards a fellow artist and woman, by sparking up for her. She said, "Another album by a woman being overlooked & sabotaged is a tale of old time but yet here we are. It’s so comically forced it’s actually funny and pathetic." She went ahead and appreciated the artist, saying, "I’m in awe of the production and her visuals she came with, she truly deserves all the success. I love my girl Lisa! I just hope they’ll learn to love her and be kind in the future.”