Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s album sales drop by 90 percent with Alter Ego comeback? Know truth behind the numbers

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has officially made her highly anticipated solo return with the release of her album Alter Ego. As one of the most globally recognized K-pop idols, Lisa’s comeback was met with immense excitement from fans eager to see her artistic growth since her debut solo album LALISA in 2021.

The lead single FUTW (short for FXCK UP THE WORLD) has already made a strong impact, with its music video amassing 10 million views within just 2 days. The album itself has also received praise for its bold concept. However, despite the strong reception, some fans and industry watchers have been surprised by the reported first-day sales of Alter Ego.

According to South Korea’s Hanteo Chart, Alter Ego sold approximately 30,400 copies within its first 24 hours. While this is still a respectable figure, it marks a notable drop from Lisa’s debut solo album LALISA, which sold a staggering 330,129 copies on its first day in 2021; nearly ten times as much.

Given Lisa’s immense popularity, many expected her latest release to match or even surpass the sales of her previous album. This led to discussions online, with some fans speculating about the reasons behind the lower numbers.

One of the key reasons behind the lower reported numbers lies in Lisa’s shift in distribution strategy. Since Lisa and the other BLACKPINK members parted ways with YG Entertainment for their solo careers, they have each established independent labels to manage their individual projects. Lisa’s label, LLOUD, has partnered with RCA Records for the release of Alter Ego, meaning the album is being distributed differently from traditional K-pop releases.

Unlike most K-pop albums, which rely on Korean retailers that report to Hanteo and Gaon charts, Alter Ego has been primarily sold through the special LLOUD X RCA Records website. This means that many international fans who purchased the album directly from this platform may not have had their sales counted toward Hanteo’s figures.

For most K-pop comebacks, international fans usually purchase albums from specific Korean retailers to ensure their sales contribute to chart rankings. However, Lisa’s new approach allows for a more direct and convenient purchasing option for fans worldwide though it also results in lower numbers being reflected on traditional K-pop sales charts.

Upon learning about the distribution difference, many Lisa fans expressed their support for her new approach, emphasizing that first-day Hanteo sales do not necessarily reflect the album’s true performance. They pointed out that Lisa’s international fanbase is one of the largest among K-pop idols, and her global influence extends far beyond Korean album sales figures.