Academy Awards 2025: BLACKPINK's Lisa stuns in floor-length tuxedo; Rowoon shimmers in black suit
Rowoon and Lisa stunned in designer black outfits at the red carpet of the 97th Academy Awards.
Academy Awards is the most prestigious annual award show, showcasing star glam. The 97th edition of the show, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California saw the debut appearance of two of the biggest Korean entertainment industry celebrities– BLACKPINK's Lisa and former SF9 member Rowoon. They made a powerful appearance at their red carpet, turning heads with their stunning fits.
