BLACKPINK's Lisa revisits painful memory with her Dream track from Alter Ego; fans debate what happened in 2019

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has now set the internet abuzz with the lyrics of her latest track. On February 28, she dropped her highly anticipated album, Alter Ego, but the final song, Dream, has captured fans’ attention. The emotional track appears to reflect on a past relationship, with Lisa seemingly reminiscing about a love lost in 2019.

Some of Lisa’s lyrics in Dream paint a vivid picture of a night in Tokyo, where she reflects on a past love and the lingering emotions that come with it. She sings about how, whenever she closes her eyes, she is transported back to those days, drowning in memories she can’t escape. Despite trying to reach out, she never gets enough, and she no longer knows where this person is or where they sleep. She acknowledges that she can never go back, but at least a girl can dream.

In the first verse, she expresses her unanswered questions: "I've been thinking / That I got no idea what you’re thinking / Are you happy? Are you sad? / Are you always gonna hate me for that night in Tokyo? / When it ended, I kinda hoped that it’d be open-ended / But you never looked back / Well, I guess you can't hold on to something once you let it go.”

The chorus cements the nostalgia, with Lisa singing, "Whenever I close my eyes / It’s taking me back in time / Been drowning in dreams lately / Like it’s 2019, baby.”

This topic has instantly left everyone in awe, with some speculating about the person Lisa is referring to, while others are simply surprised that BLACKPINK members are bringing their past experiences into the spotlight. Some believe it might not be about a romantic relationship but rather something significant the singer went through in her life.

Nothing is certain about what exactly led Lisa to express these emotions. While these lyrics could reflect the aftermath of a past romantic relationship, they might also capture a more general experience. Whatever might be the case, her words have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on fans.

Fans may have come up with various theories to connect the dots, but only Lisa and her co-writers Ali Tamposi, Feli Ferraro, Shintaro Yasuda, and Her0ism know the true inspiration behind the Dream track.