BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Cha Eun Woo’s dating buzz surges after spotting them at same Paris restaurant; fans reveal truth

Love is definitely in the air—or at least that’s what netizens think! Dating rumors between ASTRO member-turned-actor Cha Eun Woo and BLACKPINK’s Rosé have resurfaced once again. This time, the buzz ignited again after the two K-pop idols were spotted at the same restaurant in Paris.

The speculation gained traction when both stars attended the Yves Saint Laurent 2025 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Ever since, eagle-eyed fans have been on high alert. Their latest detective works? Spotting striking similarities in the backgrounds of photos posted separately by Rosé and Cha Eun Woo on their social media accounts.

Rosé shared a stunning photo posing in front of a delicate wooden panel, wearing a transparent off-white top, matching pants, and a black bralette. Her hair was tied up, and she struck a poised, effortless pose.

Rosé’s images quickly racked up 1.3 million likes, with a caption featuring a yellow and black heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo posted a series of pictures, with the first featuring the same window and wooden panel seen in Rosé’s post. Dressed in a gray polo-neck t-shirt, the True Beauty actor fueled further speculation with his casual yet stylish look.

Cha Eun Woo’s post garnered 2.3 million likes with the simple caption, “Goodbye Paris.”

As soon as the images surfaced, fans of BLACKPINK's Rose and Cha Eun Woo couldn’t contain their excitement. Social media was flooded with reactions, with one fan commenting, “Oh my God! Eunwoo and Rosie are making me delusional!”

Another shared, “This is exactly what I needed today.” Others expressed their joy at seeing the two stars in the same location, fueling whispers of a possible romance.

On the other hand, some fans believe they are just friends and urge people to be more mature. Another fan shares that just because Cha Eun Woo is a man and Rosé is a woman doesn’t necessarily mean there is a romantic relationship between them.

This isn’t the first time the two stars have been linked. Dating rumors initially surfaced on September 5, 2024, when they attended a Saint Laurent event together.

Before that, a viral TikTok video in July 2024 compiled evidence suggesting that Rosé and Cha Eun Woo had frequently visited the same places over the years, adding more fuel to the fire.

As expected, neither Rosé nor Cha Eun Woo have addressed the speculation. Whether they’re dropping subtle hints for fans or simply enjoying their meals at a popular Parisian spot remains a mystery.

But one thing is certain—their fans are loving every bit of it!