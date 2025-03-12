BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Cha Eun Woo look stunning in ivory fits at YSL 2025 show for Paris Fashion Week: SEE

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo made a stunning appearance at the Saint Laurent Fall 2025 Paris fashion show. The two K-pop idols were present on the final day of Fashion Week, drawing immense attention from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

For the occasion, Rosé opted for a simple yet graceful fashion statement. The APT singer attended the YSL show in a stunning off-shoulder white dress, effortlessly blending minimalism with elegance. She styled her hair in a delicate braid and accessorized with a single golden bangle on her left hand, keeping her look chic and refined.

Her fashion choice exuded a light, easy-to-wear charm while maintaining an undeniable sense of sophistication. Rosé's social media post featuring her outfit quickly amassed 1.4 million likes, proving her undeniable influence in both music and fashion.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo, ASTRO's singer-turned-actor, showed off sophistication in a dapper ensemble. He donned a striped shirt paired with a brown tie, complemented by a sleek coat and light brown trousers, perfectly flaunting his refined style.

The ASTRO member later shared a series of images on his social media, which quickly garnered 837K likes. His simple yet impactful caption, “YSL,” resonated with fans who admired his effortlessly elegant look.

Although Rose and Chae Eun Woo were not photographed together, their presence at the event sparked curiosity among fans, who speculated about a potential backstage interaction.

Social media buzzed with excitement over their attendance at Paris Fashion Week.

One fan on X wrote, “Eun Woo and Rosé at YSL’s 2025 Paris Fashion Week – their royal aura is insane. Prince and princess behaviour.” Another added, “Eun Woo and Rosé look like they just walked out of a romance drama. YSL, you won.”

Advertisement

Paris Fashion Week 2025 took place from March 3 to 11, 2025, marking yet another successful season of style, luxury, and star-studded appearances.