Did ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo turn down the Hong Sisters' new drama offer? Here's what we know

ASTRO member and actor Cha Eun Woo has reportedly turned down an offer to star in an upcoming drama written by the renowned Hong sisters. His decision has sparked discussions among fans and industry insiders, as the Hong sisters are known for producing some of the most popular K-dramas in recent years.

According to a report by Sports Chosun on March 11, an industry insider revealed that Cha Eun Woo was in serious discussions to appear in the Hong sisters’ latest project. He was expected to star alongside actress Go Min Si, but after deliberations, it was decided that he would not take part in the production. “Cha Eun-woo finally rejected the appearance in the Hong Sisters series, which he was positively considering,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, the Hong sisters, Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran, are among the most successful screenwriters in the Korean entertainment industry, known for penning hit dramas such as Alchemy of Souls, Hotel Del Luna, The Master's Sun, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, and A Korean Odyssey, among others. Given their reputation for creating interesting fantasy and romance series, their next work was already generating buzz even before casting was confirmed.

At present, Cha Eun Woo is prioritizing his role in The Wonder Fools, an upcoming Netflix original series in which he stars alongside acclaimed actress Park Eun Bin. With his commitment to this project, it is clear that Cha Eun Woo is carefully selecting roles that align with his career growth.

Furthermore, as Cha Eun Woo turns 28 this year (Korean age), discussions about his mandatory military enlistment are also increasing. All able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve in the military for approximately 18 to 21 months, and many male celebrities plan their careers around this obligation. Given his rising popularity, fans are wondering whether Cha Eun Woo will enlist soon or continue taking on more projects before his service begins.

With his exit from the Hong sisters’ project, attention has now turned to who will take on the role that was initially offered to him. The writing duo has a history of working with top-tier actors, so speculation is running high about which star will step into the role. Meanwhile, fans are eager to see Cha Eun Woo’s performance in The Wonder Fools and are closely watching for announcements regarding his next project.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo’s agency has yet to release a statement regarding his decision to step away from the project. With no official announcements made, fans are eagerly awaiting further clarification from his side.