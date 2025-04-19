BLACKPINK's Rosé reacts to Rihanna’s hug and handshake at 2021 Met Gala: 'I didn’t want to wash my hands'

BLACKPINK’s Rosé strutted into the 2021 Met Gala for the first time, looking like an absolute vision in her chic black-and-white Saint Laurent number. But little did she know, the real showstopper of the night wasn’t just on the red carpet—it was a once-in-a-lifetime run-in with Rihanna herself.

While BLACKPINK's Rosé was gearing up to film some quick content and snap her glam shots, the staff kindly asked her to wait a few minutes. Why? Because Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were about to make their entrance.

Rosé didn’t mind one bit. “I was like, ‘Yeah, no, of course. Please, take all the time you need,” she shared. And then there it was—Rihanna appeared in a dramatic, oversized black robe moment, A$AP Rocky right behind her, and Rosé was left standing there, quietly losing her mind (as any sane person would). "And in a second, Rihanna comes in and she was wearing this like big, black robe thingie. And then A$AP Rocky walks in and I'm just sitting behind the camera, watching this all happen," added BLACKPINK's Rosé.

Right then, Rihanna walked straight toward her, and a crew member chimed in, 'Do you know BLACKPINK’s Rosé?'

Without warning, Rihanna nodded and started walking toward the BLACKPINK member. One of the crew pointed out BLACKPINK's Rosé, and in true queen fashion, Rihanna turned, grabbed Rosé’s hands, and said, “I know you. You’re doing amazing—keep it up.” Then came the hug. “She literally turns around and grabs both my hands,” Rosé continued. “And she was like, ‘I know you. You guys are doing so well. Keep up the good job.’ And she gave me the biggest hug," said Rosé

“I didn’t even know what to say,” Rosé admitted. “I remember being sad washing my hands after that.”

Iconic. Rosé’s Met Gala debut went from fabulous to legendary in seconds, all thanks to a spontaneous, sweet, and totally unforgettable encounter with one of the biggest stars on the planet. Now, every time she thinks of that night, it’s not just the Saint Laurent dress she remembers. Surely BLACKPINK's Rosé had a fangirl moment.

