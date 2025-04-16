Fact Check: Did BLACKPINK’s Rosé get caught ‘kissing’ at Coachella? Truth behind viral clip revealed

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has recently found herself at the center of a viral social media moment that sparked a wave of dating speculation, but fans were quick to clear the air and defend the singer. The incident began when a short video clip from Coachella started making rounds on TikTok, showing Rosé in what appeared to be an intimate moment with a male companion. The clip, uploaded with the caption “BLACKPINK’s Rosé is seen with boyfriend at Jennie’s Coachella set,” quickly gained traction, amassing over 75,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Rosé was attending Coachella to support her fellow BLACKPINK members Jennie and Lisa, both of whom were performing during the festival’s first weekend. She was also seen enjoying various other performances, blending in with the crowd and soaking up the experience like any festivalgoer. But what was meant to be a fun and relaxed appearance quickly became a trending topic for all the wrong reasons.

The viral video showed Rosé standing close to a man in the crowd. From the brief, blurry footage, it appeared as though the man leaned in for a kiss or whispered something closely in her ear. This was enough to send social media into a frenzy, with fans and curious viewers trying to piece together who the mystery man was and whether BLACKPINK’s Rosé was quietly dating someone.

As speculation escalated, dedicated fans quickly stepped in to set the record straight. The man in question was identified as Samuel Lim, a well-known friend of Rosé who has been spotted with her on several occasions. Those familiar with their friendship were quick to point out that Samuel is openly gay and has long shared a close, platonic bond with the singer. Fan communities across Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram rushed to clarify that the video had been misinterpreted and was being blown out of proportion.

Soon after, a longer version of the video surfaced online, offering much-needed context to the situation. In the extended footage, it became evident that Rosé, Samuel, and another mutual friend were simply enjoying the festival together, laughing, talking, and dancing to the music. What had appeared to be a kiss was, in fact, a quick whisper or playful exchange; one that, due to the camera angle and brief duration, looked more suggestive than it truly was. Fans expressed frustration at how quickly rumors can spiral from a few seconds of footage taken out of context.

