BLACKPINK’s Rosé ties FIFTY FIFTY’s record as APT becomes longest-charting female K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has officially made Billboard history, tying a major record for female K-pop artists on the Hot 100 chart and proving yet again that her solo success is no fleeting moment. On April 15, Billboard released its latest chart rankings, revealing that Rosé’s breakout collaboration with Bruno Mars, titled APT., has now spent a remarkable 25 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Advertisement

The track holds firm at No. 13 this week, continuing its stronghold on American listeners months after its debut. This milestone now places APT. alongside FIFTY FIFTY’s global hit Cupid, tying it as the longest-charting song by a female K-pop artist in Hot 100 history. The two songs now stand shoulder to shoulder as groundbreaking moments for female artists from Korea in the Western music market.

When considering all K-pop acts, male and female, only a handful have reached this level of sustained success. Alongside APT. and Cupid, just three other K-pop songs have reached the 25-week mark on the Hot 100: PSY’s viral sensation Gangnam Style, BTS’ chart-dominating single Dynamite, and Jimin’s soulful solo release Like Crazy. Rosé has now secured her place among these industry legends, both as a group member and as a solo artist.

But that’s far from the only record she’s breaking. Rosé’s solo album, rosie, a blend of emotional storytelling and vocal elegance, has now spent an impressive 18 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200, which ranks the top albums in the United States across all genres. Sitting at No. 98 this week, rosie further solidifies its record as the longest-charting album by a female K-pop soloist in the chart’s history.

Advertisement

She also continues to shine on the Billboard Artist 100, which reflects an artist’s popularity based on album and track sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social media activity. Rosé currently ranks at No. 68, marking her 26th week on the chart; again, the longest run ever by a female K-pop soloist.

Meanwhile, APT. is performing phenomenally across multiple Billboard charts, both in the U.S. and worldwide. On the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, the track continues to hold the No. 2 spot, a sign of its consistent popularity among international listeners. In the U.S., the song rose to No. 7 on the Pop Airplay chart, which tracks radio spins on mainstream Top 40 stations, and maintained its spot at No. 11 on the overall Radio Songs chart, which covers all genres.

Sales and streaming metrics also remain strong. APT. remains No. 10 on the Digital Song Sales chart, making it one of the best-selling singles in the U.S. for the week, and jumped back up to No. 17 on the Streaming Songs chart, a reflection of the track’s continued replay value among fans. This wave of success paints a clear picture: Rosé is not only thriving as part of BLACKPINK but has also carved out a massive space for herself as a solo powerhouse.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did BLACKPINK’s Rosé get caught ‘kissing’ at Coachella? Truth behind viral clip revealed