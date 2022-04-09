Advance Booking Updating: Yash’s KGF 2 (Hindi) collects Rs 9.40 crore; Sells 3.25 lakh tickets already

KGF: Chapter 2 has set the box office on fire even before its releases as the tickets of this Yash fronted gangster drama are selling like hot cakes across the board. The Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 has recorded an earth-shattering advance with a gross figure of Rs 9.40 crore. The nett advance booking total of KGF 2 for its opening day now stands at Rs 8 crore. The Prashanth Neel directorial has sold 3.25 lakh tickets in a span of 60 hours and with four days remaining for its release, the biz is just expected to go strong by the day.

Surprisingly for a film of south origin, it’s Delhi that’s leading from the front. KGF 2 has clocked a gross total of Rs 1.65 crore in the National Capital, with Mumbai holding the second spot grossing Rs 1.17 crore. Centres like Pune, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Jaipur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Nagpur have also put up a very good figure in the advance ticket sales.

Basically, the entire nation is bowled over by the craze of KGF 2 as the data suggests that the film is becoming a Pan-Indian phenomenon in true sense. Be it East Indian circuit like Kolkata or Western belts like Mumbai, Gujarat, Pune or the Northern belts like Delhi, Punjab and of course the Southern belts, KGF 2 is a force that has collectively got the nation together for big screen entertainment.

The movie is headed to record one of the biggest advance bookings of all time for a feature film in the Hindi belts by challenging the likes of War, Thugs of Hindostan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sanju. It will also be directly competing with other biggies like Avengers: End Game, Spiderman: No Way Home and Bahubali 2. By the end of Wednesday, the movie would have earned anywhere between Rs 15 to 20 crore nett in advance in the Hindi belts for the opening day, and it’s going to be the spot bookings which will then take the film to new heights.

There is ample hype across the board among the audience to witness the return of Yash as Rocky, and if it was a solo release, KGF had all the chances to emerge a record opener in the Hindi belts by surpassing War (Rs 51 crore). But now, due to the clash with Jersey, the film will face capacity issues as there is enough demand but just a limited number of shows to accommodate the audiences.

It’s the overall capacity that the film has on opening day which will decide it’s final figure, but at this point of time, a Rs 35 crore plus day one seems to be a cake walk for KGF 2. If it touches Rs 37 crore or Rs 40 crore, or who knows, Rs 45 crore is something that would be decided by the final screen count and show count. It needs approximately 13,000 to 14,000 shows a day to easily hit the 40 crore mark. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the extensive coverage of KGF: Chapter 2.

