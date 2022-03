Ajith Kumar's Valimai Second week box office; Held steady in the weekdays

In Tamil Nadu, the Ajith Kumar starrer grossed Rs. 14 crores in the second week for a total of just under Rs. 91 crores. The second-week numbers are quite fair given the way film trended in the first week. Last year's Diwali release Annaatthe had similar drops on weekdays and collected just Rs. 7 crores in its week two, while this one did double of that. Despite the two new releases, the film has retained 200 plus screens in the third week and if weekend jumps and weekdays holds are as good as the second week, it will continue to run till the release of RRR and get close to Rs. 100 crores in the state.