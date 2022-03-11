Ajith Kumar's Valimai Second week box office; Held steady in the weekdays

Valimai held steadily at low levels on the weekdays in the second week at the Indian box office, posting Rs. 15.50 crores approx, for a total of Rs. 110.30 crores approx in two weeks. The way the film dropped last week on weekdays , a similar drop was certainly a possibility this week as well but the collections of film settled on Monday and remain there for the next two days. There was a drop on Thursday due to the release of Suriya starrer E.T. Etharkkum Thunindhavan and there will be a further drop today with Radhe Shyam releasing, but Saturday and Sunday shall see a big jump similar to the second week.

The box office collections of Valimai at the Indian box office is as follows:

Week One - Rs. 94.80 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 1.75 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 3.25 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 5.25 crores

2nd Monday - Rs. 1.50 crores

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 1.50 crores

2nd Wednesday - Rs. 1.40 crores

2nd Thursday - Rs. 0.85 crores

Total - Rs. 110.30 crores approx

In Tamil Nadu, the Ajith Kumar starrer grossed Rs. 14 crores in the second week for a total of just under Rs. 91 crores. The second-week numbers are quite fair given the way film trended in the first week. Last year's Diwali release Annaatthe had similar drops on weekdays and collected just Rs. 7 crores in its week two, while this one did double of that. Despite the two new releases, the film has retained 200 plus screens in the third week and if weekend jumps and weekdays holds are as good as the second week, it will continue to run till the release of RRR and get close to Rs. 100 crores in the state.