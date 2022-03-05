Ajith Kumar's Valimai First week box office; Crashes on weekdays after a good weekend

Ajith Kumar’s Valimai crashed at the box office during the weekdays after a good first weekend . The film tanked with just over Rs. 95 crores in its extended week, adding mere Rs. 12.25 crores during the weekdays. It earned another $4.2 million (Rs. 31.80 crores) overseas, for a worldwide total of Rs. 127 crores. The film looked will sail through after a strong Sunday it had and there was a strong base for sustaining in the weekdays but on Monday the film plummeted nearly 80 per cent and after that, there was no stoppage as by Thursday it was collecting at very low levels.

The day-wise box office collections of Valimai at the Indian box office is as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 35 crores

Friday - Rs. 11.60 crores

Saturday - Rs. 15 crores

Sunday - Rs. 19.75 crores

Monday - Rs. 4.75 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 3.90 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 3.10 crores

Thursday - Rs. 2.10 crores

Total - Rs. 95.20 crores

In Tamil Nadu, the film raked in just above Rs. 77 crores for its 8-days haul. It needed to gross Rs. 120 crores plus in the state for its distributor to recover their investments and distributor recovery is sort of standard for deciding the success or failure of a film till now but that is an outdated method in today's film economics and not fair for big star films as they are sold at SUPER HIT / BLOCKBUSTER business prices. Basically, you can’t have a film BLOCKBUSTER at Rs. 140-150 crores and term it as a failure if it does slightly under at Rs. 100-110 crores. A Rs. 100 crores gross is a big number in the state and definitely HIT business tier for a big star such as Ajith, and that felt like was achievable with a normal box office trending after the Saturday and Sunday this film had. Now it will be impossible to reach there, as even with some steady holds in the second week, it will just about reach Rs. 90 crores.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film fared better of the lot in AP/TS with Rs. 5.65 crores (Rs. 2.50 crores share), with quite decent holds after a big drop on Friday. Karnataka had a good first day of Rs. 2.80 crores, but couldn’t really get going after that earning only Rs. 5.80 crores in 8 days. Kerala and North India numbers are dismal.

The territorial breakdown for Valimai at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 77.25 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 5.80 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 5.65 crores

Kerala - Rs. 2.80 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 3.70 crores