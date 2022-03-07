Ajith Kumar's Valimai second weekend box office; Ride past 100 crores in India

Valimai had dropped heavily in its second weekend at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 9.70 crores approx, taking its eleven-day running total just above Rs. 104 crores. The film crossed Rs. 100 crores in India on Sunday, making it the second Ajith starrer to go over the century mark after Viswasam. The second-weekend drop from the opening weekend was steep 80 per cent but that was known when the collections dropped to very low levels during the weekdays. The only bright spot was Sunday business, which recorded a big jump of 60 per cent or so, though that wasn’t nearly enough to save it from the crash.

The box office collections of Valimai at the Indian box office is as follows:

Week One - Rs. 94.60 crores (8 days)

2nd Friday - Rs. 1.60 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 3.10 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 5 crores

Total - Rs. 104.30 crores approx

Tamil Nadu was virtually making up all India collections, with the weekend just shy of Rs. 9 crores for a total above Rs 85 crores. Sunday recorded a huge jump in all centres, with numbers more than the combined sum of Friday and Sunday. It will add another Rs. 3 crores or so on the weekdays before the release of Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam next week and that will mostly mark the end of the run for the movie, closing over/under Rs. 90 crores. The distributor share in the state stands at Rs. 45-46 crores approx in eleven days.

The territorial breakdown for Valimai in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 85.40 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 6.10 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 6 crores

Kerala - Rs. 2.80 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 4 crores

Total - Rs. 104.30 crores