Box Office: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Becomes Highest Grossing Film in India Overtaking Baahubali 2
Pushpa 2 joins the club of twenty-some films that have claimed the title of highest-grosser of all time in the box office history of India.
It took 7 years, 8 months and 3 days for a film to finally dethrone Baahubali 2 as the highest-grossing film in India and that film is Pushpa 2. On its fifth Saturday yesterday, Pushpa 2 grossed Rs. 6 crore at the Indian box office, bringing its total gross to Rs. 1345 crore, just Rs. 2 crore short of the record. By the time you are reading this, Pushpa 2 has bridged the gap.
Pushpa 2 was considered the strongest contender to take down Baahubali 2 ever since the original was released in 2021 to a huge appreciation in the Hindi belt of India. The film delivered on the same and it was the Hindi belt that paved its way to the top, emerging as the highest-grossing film in nearly every state of the Hindi belt, excluding just a few.
Pushpa 2 joins the club of twenty-some films that have claimed the title of highest-grosser of all time in the box office history of India, which are listed below. While there may have been some earlier films, particularly before Mother India (1957), that also claimed the highest-grossing title, it's difficult to verify due to the lack of consistent box office data from those times. After Mother India, however, the record holders are more clearly documented. The list starts with Kismet (1942), which is considered the first film to nett Rs. 1 crore domestically, at the time including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar.
|Title
|Year
|Gross
|Kismet
|1943
|Chandralekha
|1948
|Barsaat
|1949
|Aan
|1952
|Shree 420
|1955
|Mother India
|1957
|Rs. 10.00 cr.
|Mughal-e-Azam
|1960
|Rs. 15.00 cr.
|Sholay
|1975
|Rs. 60.00 cr.
|Hum Aapke Hai Kaun
|1994
|Rs. 120.00 cr.
|Gadar
|2001
|Rs. 140.00 cr.
|Ghajini
|2008
|Rs. 160.00 cr.
|3 Idiots
|2009
|Rs. 273.00 cr.
|Chennai Express
|2013
|Rs. 283.00 cr.
|Dhoom 3
|2013
|Rs. 360.00 cr.
|PK
|2014
|Rs. 450.00 cr.
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|2015
|Rs. 481.00 cr.
|Dangal
|2016
|Rs. 511.00 cr.
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 1,347.00 cr.
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 1,352.00 cr.
(32 days)
Note: Box office grosses before 2008 are approximations, with an even higher degree before 1990.