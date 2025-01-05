It took 7 years, 8 months and 3 days for a film to finally dethrone Baahubali 2 as the highest-grossing film in India and that film is Pushpa 2. On its fifth Saturday yesterday, Pushpa 2 grossed Rs. 6 crore at the Indian box office, bringing its total gross to Rs. 1345 crore, just Rs. 2 crore short of the record. By the time you are reading this, Pushpa 2 has bridged the gap.

Pushpa 2 was considered the strongest contender to take down Baahubali 2 ever since the original was released in 2021 to a huge appreciation in the Hindi belt of India. The film delivered on the same and it was the Hindi belt that paved its way to the top, emerging as the highest-grossing film in nearly every state of the Hindi belt, excluding just a few.

Pushpa 2 joins the club of twenty-some films that have claimed the title of highest-grosser of all time in the box office history of India, which are listed below. While there may have been some earlier films, particularly before Mother India (1957), that also claimed the highest-grossing title, it's difficult to verify due to the lack of consistent box office data from those times. After Mother India, however, the record holders are more clearly documented. The list starts with Kismet (1942), which is considered the first film to nett Rs. 1 crore domestically, at the time including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Title Year Gross Kismet 1943 Chandralekha 1948 Barsaat 1949 Aan 1952 Shree 420 1955 Mother India 1957 Rs. 10.00 cr. Mughal-e-Azam 1960 Rs. 15.00 cr. Sholay 1975 Rs. 60.00 cr. Hum Aapke Hai Kaun 1994 Rs. 120.00 cr. Gadar 2001 Rs. 140.00 cr. Ghajini 2008 Rs. 160.00 cr. 3 Idiots 2009 Rs. 273.00 cr. Chennai Express 2013 Rs. 283.00 cr. Dhoom 3 2013 Rs. 360.00 cr. PK 2014 Rs. 450.00 cr. Baahubali: The Beginning 2015 Rs. 481.00 cr. Dangal 2016 Rs. 511.00 cr. Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 1,347.00 cr. Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 1,352.00 cr.

(32 days)

Note: Box office grosses before 2008 are approximations, with an even higher degree before 1990.