Animal 2nd Friday Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer creates an all time record; Netts Rs 21.5 crores on day 8
Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna has entered the Rs 300 crore nett Hindi mark in just 8 days.
Animal creates an all time record by netting around Rs 21-22 crores on day 8
Animal's second Friday hold guarantees the Rs 500 crore plus nett Hindi lifetime figure
Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol had a record smashing second Friday at the box office as it collected Rs 21 - 22 crores nett on day 8. These are the highest numbers that a film has registered in Hindi on second Friday in India. The incredible hold guarantees that Animal is going to nett over Rs 500 crores and what needs to be seen is how much higher.
Animal Has Secured The Highest Second Friday Collections For An Indian Film In The Hindi Language
Animal, unlike other biggies this year, had a conventional week 1 and thus it could have such a massive second Friday. Films like Pathaan and Jawan came from extended first weeks and they thus had a lower second Friday. Animal will have to make giant strides to come close to the numbers of the latter, while it looks to cross the former based on the box office trend. The collections will be hard to come by after week 3 because Dunki and Salaar will take over the reigns.
Animal Has Made Sandeep Reddy Vanga The Most Demanded Director And Ranbir Kapoor A Superstar
Animal is a giant commercial success and its performance is beyond what anyone had imagined. These numbers have come despite and A-rating and a 3 hour and 22 minute run-time. Animal has made Sandeep Reddy Vanga the most sought after director to work with and Ranbir Kapoor, a bonafide superstar.
The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Animal In Hindi Is As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 52 crores
|2
|Rs 57 crores
|3
|Rs 61 crores
|4
|Rs 38 crores
|5
|Rs 32.50 crores
|6
|Rs 26 crores
|7
|Rs 22 crores
|8
|Rs 21.50 crores
|Total
|Rs 310 crores nett in 8 days in Hindi
Watch the Animal Trailer
About Animal
A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.
When And Where To Watch Animal
Animal can be watched at a theatre near you now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or through movie ticket booking applications and websites.
