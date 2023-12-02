Animal box office collections: Ranbir Kapoor film Scores Rs 100 Crore Day One Worldwide

Animal is off to a huge start at the overseas box office, boasting USD 4.90 million (Rs. 41 crore) through Friday. This includes USD 1.25 million previews from North America, where the film debuted Thursday evening. This marks the third biggest start ever for a Bollywood film internationally, just behind Pathaan and Jawan. Combined with Rs. 74 crore from India, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 115 crore, making Animal the third Bollywood film ever to gross over Rs. 100 crore in a single day.

Animal performed best in the two ends of the globe; North America in the West and Australia - New Zealand in the East. Ranbir Kapoor films generally perform best here and this time there was the added advantage of director Sandeep Reddy, who has a good sway over the Telugu diaspora, which has a big presence in these two regions.

North America amassed USD 2.95 million on its opening day including previews. The film recorded the highest previews ever for a Bollywood film, though that was a defacto record as not many films have previews. The true Friday amounted to USD 1.70 million, which is the third best in the industry's history. In Canada, it was the biggest Friday with nearly CAD 600K, ahead of Pathaan’s CAD 540K.

In Australia, the film grossed AUD 535K on Friday, which is the second-highest opening day for a Bollywood film in the market, behind Pathaan (AUD 567K). New Zealand also did the same with NZD 105K first day, just behind Pathaan (NZD 113K). Elsewhere, the Middle East also did well with USD 900K approx while the United Kingdom recorded the best opening day for a Ranbir starrer with GBP 230K.

The territorial breakdown for Animal overseas box office is as follows:

North America: USD 2,950,000

Middle East: USD 900,000 Approx

Australia: USD 355,000

New Zealand: USD 65,000

Rest of Asia: USD 200,000

United Kingdom: USD 300,000

Europe: USD 75,000

Rest of World: USD 50,000

Total: USD 4,900,000 / Rs. 41 crore