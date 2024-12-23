Baby John Advance Bookings Update: Varun Dhawan fronted mass-actioner sells healthy 15000 tickets in top national chains for Christmas day

Atlee's next production, Baby John, is all set to bring joy on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. Starring Varun Dhawan as the lead, the upcoming actioner will have to face the strong wave of Pushpa 2 in theaters. Also featuring, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, the highly anticipated film is eyeing to have a good opening on the festival. Ahead of its release, Baby John has been selling its tickets in advance bookings quickly.

Baby John Sells 15K Advance Tickets For Christmas; To Target 70,000 Sales Before Release

Helmed by Kalees, Baby John has witnessed healthy performance in advance sales and is enjoying a resonable anticipation among cinephiles. Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh's film has sold 15000 advance tickets in top national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis for Christmas. It will now target an advance bookings of 70000 tickets by Tuesday night. The boost is expected to happen as the Baby John is on a promotional spree these days.

Baby John Eyeing An Opening Of Rs 15 Crore On The Festival

Going by its performance in advance sales, Baby John has received quite good showcasing amid Pushpa 2's successful run. Atlee's production will be targetting Rs 15 crore on its opening day. After the opening, the next big expectation would be on New Year about how the action-thriller will be able to hold up through the occasion.

The film has to live up to the high expectations of the audience to enjoy its successful theatrical run. If Varun Dhawan-starrer strikes the right chord with them, it can surely play in cinemas for around three to four weeks without interruption.

Watch The Official Trailer Of Baby John

A Brief About Baby John

Baby John, which serves as a Hindi remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film, Theri, is expected to be released in 3000 screens across India. It features Varun Dhawan as DCP Satya Verma aka Baby John. Keerthy Suresh, who is making her Hindi debut, is playing Varun's on-screen wife, Meera Reddy Verma. Zara Zyanna is cast as their daughter, Khushi Verma. Jackie Shroff plays the villain, Babbar Sher.

Baby John will showcase Varun as DCP Satya Verma locking horns with Babbar Sher, a notorious politician. Watch the movie in theaters to know his story.

