Baby John Advance Box Office Expectations: Varun Dhawan led mass-entertainer targets 80k tickets in top national chains for Christmas day

Amidst the Pushpa wave in theaters, Baby John is all set to hit the screens on December 25. The release date of Varun Dhawan-starrer coincides with Christmas 2024. The much-hyped actioner, backed by Atlee, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, and Sheeba Chadha.

Baby John Eyeing 80k Tickets In Advance Sales For Opening Day; To Open At Rs 15 Crore

Baby John, which has five more days to arrive in cinemas, is targetting to sell 80000 tickets in top national chains. The advance booking figure is for the opening day (Christmas Day). In that case, Varun Dhawan's upcoming film will have an assured opening of Rs 15 crore. On the other hand, if Atlee's production fails to crack this figure, the opening of the movie is expected to end up being even lower than estimated one.

Baby John To Be Released In 3000 Screens In India

Directed by Kalees, Baby John is aiming to be released in 3000 screens across india. It is in a tussle with Pushpa 2, which continues to perform extraordinary at the box office. Makers of Allu Arjun-starrer is expecting maximum shows on Christmas Day, considering the expectations of huge crowd on the festive season. However, Indian exhibitors aren't ready as of now.

Moreover, advance bookings in top national chains like PVRInox were halted for a brief period as there was an issue of screen sharing. The problems haven't been sorted yet and there will be a lot of negotiations happening over the weekend.

Advertisement

Watch The Official Trailer of Baby John

Varun Dhawan's Theatrical Comeback After Bhediya

Baby John marks the theatrical return of Varun Dhawan as a lead after two years. Varun last worked in Bhediya which hit the screens in 2022. The word-of-mouth of Baby John will decide its verdict at the box office. It is expected to rake in good money, considering Varun in the cop avatar and Atlee who gave a blockbuster film with Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan last year.

In the upcoming film, Varun plays the role of DCP Satya Verma IPS aka Baby John. Keethy Suresh, who is making her Hindi debut with Baby John, is cast as his on-screen wife, Meera Reddy Verma. Jackie Shroff is the antagonist, Babbar Sher. Sheeba Chadha is Varun's on-screen mother.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Box Office: Has Varun Dhawan led Baby John's trailer made a lasting impact on the film's opening day prospects or will Pushpa 2 dominate Christmas week?