Pinkvilla Predicts: First-day box office of Baby John, Mufasa The Lion King and Vanvaas; Fateh release update

While Pushpa 2 is storming the box office these days and setting new benchmarks, here we are back with our new IP Pinkvilla Predicts, where we predict the opening day box office potential for upcoming releases every Monday. These predictions are subject to change as we get closer to the release.

Let's take a look at our first-day box office prediction of new releases- Baby John, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Vanvaas.

Baby John eyeing an opening of Rs 17 crore on Christmas Day

Varun Dhawan's Baby John is gearing up for the big release on Christmas 2024. The mass action drama, directed by Kalees, is targeting an opening in the range of Rs 16 crore to Rs 18 crore as of now.

Though the trailer of Baby John has come out really well and is making enough noise on the internet, the Pushpa 2 storm might impact its box office potential. However, if the movie succeeds in providing a paisa-vasool experience, it will hit out of the park and emerge as a big success.

Besides Varun Dhawan, the movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Jackie Shroff in other key roles. Baby John is produced by Atlee and will have a guest appearance of Megastar Salman Khan.

Mufasa: The Lion King targets a double-digit opening in Hindi; will the Shah Rukh Khan factor work for the movie?

Hollywood biggie Mufasa: The Lion King is hitting the screens on December 20. The movie is expected to have a double-digit opening in the Hindi version. As per Pinkvilla Predicts, the live-action film will take an opening of Rs 11 crore to Rs 13 crore net in Hindi.

For the uninitiated, it is the prequel of the popular movie The Lion King, which was a big hit in India during its release. The makers have once again roped in Shah Rukh Khan as the voice of the lead character - Mufasa. His children, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, also work in the film as dubbing artists.

Nana Patekar's Vanvaas looking for a slow start

Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, is releasing on December 20, in a clash with Mufasa: The Lion King. Though it is a family emotional drama, the makers couldn't yet create enough buzz around the movie.

As of now, it is looking to take a lukewarm start in the vicinity of Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore. However, the tables can turn anytime if it manage to receive audience love.

Sonu Sood's Fateh is gearing up for the release on January 10, 2025

Sonu Sood is all set to return to the big screen in a slick and gory actioner, Fateh, very soon. The teaser is out now, and it looks absolutely banger.

For the unversed, Fateh is directed by Sonu Sood himself. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The movie is hitting the cinemas on January 10, 2025. We will bring our opening day prediction on Fateh next week.

