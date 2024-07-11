EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal recalls watching Garam Masala during college days; says 'It is Akshay sir at his best'

Remember when Akshay Kumar played comic roles in the 2000s era? Akshay worked in movies like Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, Deewane Huye Pagal, Bhagam Bhag, and Phir Hera Pheri during the decade. Special mention to Priyadarshan's directorial, Garam Masala. If you are a fan of his 2005 movie, then you are not alone.

Vicky Kaushal also loves watching Garam Masala. He tells it all about his admiration for the film.

Vicky Kaushal talks about Garam Masala

In the latest episode of Play Date with Pinkvilla, Bad Newz actors Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk were asked to name a film in which the protagonist meets three women, and they live in the same apartment.

Vicky quickly answered Garam Masala while adding, "I love this film...It is Akshay sir at his best."

Vicky enjoyed watching Garam Masala in college days

Recalling his memory of watching Garam Masala in an engineering college, Vicky said, "Hum saare group mein gaye the itna has rahe the. It is one of the best comedy films ever. Mujhe bahot pasand hai Garam Masala (I went to watch the film with my college friends group. We all were laughing....I love the film very much)."

Vicky then hailed the performances of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and John Abraham by saying they were "superb" in the 2005 movie.

Ammy Virk, who is collaborating with Akshay Kumar for Khel Khel Mein, also praised the superstar. Ammy said that Akshay is funnier in real life than he was in Garam Masala.

All about Garam Masala

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and John Abraham, Garam Masala starred Neetu Chandra, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Neha Dhupia, Rimi Sen, Daisy Bopanna, and Nargis Bagheri.

The 2005 film was based on Priyadarshan's Malayalam 1985 film Boeing Boeing, which was originally a remake of the 1965 American movie of the same name.

Akshay's performance as Makrand Deendayal Chatpatiya, aka Mac, a fashion photographer in Garam Masala, was one of the highlights of the film. John Abraham played the role of his colleague, Shyam Salgaonkar, aka Sam.

Neetu, Daisy, and Nargis played the roles of air hostesses and Mac's fake fiancées, Sweety Nair, Deepti Sinha, and Puja Dhawan respectively. Rimi's character, Anjali, was Mac's original fiancée.

Paresh Rawal was cast as Mambo Rana, a housekeeper. His scenes of cooking a variety of meals and throwing them in the dustbin tickled our bones.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his upcoming film, Bad Newz. The comedy movie also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles. So far, the audience has watched its trailer, along with two songs, Tauba Tauba and Jaanam.

Karan Johar's production venture will explore heteropaternal superfecundation with a pinch of romance and comedy. Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz will hit the screens on July 19.

Vicky Kaushal's work front

Vicky Kaushal worked as an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur series. He first appeared in a small role in Kunal Kapoor's 2012 film, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, and then in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Bombay Velvet in 2015.

The same year, Vicky got his first leading role in Neeraj Ghaywan's film Masaan. He has also worked in movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manmarziyaan, Sanju, Raazi, Sardar Udham, and Sam Bahadur.

After Bad Newz, the actor has Laxman Utekar's upcoming historical drama, Chhava, in the pipeline.

