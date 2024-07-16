Bad Newz Advance Bookings: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk starrer is set to take an encouraging start; Sells 6000 tickets in top chains

Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari and starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk has taken an encouraging advance booking start. The bookings opened in the morning on the 16th of July and it has sold around 6000 tickets in top Indian chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis as at 10pm on 16th July for the opening day. The overall ticket sale count of Bad Newz in India is pegged at around 10000 tickets. With two days still to go, the movie will target to sell well over 50000 tickets in the top chains by the time the advance bookings end.

Bad Newz Takes An Encouraging Start For Its Advance Bookings; Sells 6000 Tickets In Top Chains For Day 1, With 2 Days Still To Go

Bad Newz, despite being a film where tickets sell fast on the last day of advance, has shown good enough ticketing movement, 3 days out. The trailer and the songs have struck a chord with the audience and obviously, the casting coup of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk has got people excited. The bookings are significantly better than this year's release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya while it is a little lower than Crew. The difference in ticket sales between Crew and Bad Newz will be made up, mostly on the last day of the advances.

Bad Newz Will Hope To Repeat The Dramatics Of Good Newwz

Bad Newz has been marketed very well. Pitching it as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 super-hit Good Newwz, which grossed over Rs 300 crores worldwide at the time of its release also seems to have worked.

High Hopes Are Pinned On Bad Newz To Deliver At The Box Office

It has been a tough year for Bollywood with just a few films able to really succeed at the box office. High hopes are pinned on Bad Newz to deliver. What works in favour of the movie is that it will get ample showcasing due to the previous week's movies not performing at the box office. What however doesn't help is that Deadpool And Wolverine releases in its immediate next week and that film is a box office juggernaut waiting to explode. It is selling more than 10000 tickets each day, with over a week left for its release.

Bad Newz In Theatres On 19th July, 2024

Bad Newz releases at a theatre near you on the 19th og July, 2024. Advance bookings are now open. Book your tickets now.

