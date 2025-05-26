7 Triptii Dimri-inspired blouse design ideas to turn up glamour meter with simple saree

Triptii Dimri and her ethnic sways never go unnoticed. The diva has a knack for styling some of the most stunning blouses with her sarees, turning even the simplest look into a statement. The listicle below features a catalogue of Dimri’s standout blouse designs that will come in handy for your next visit to the tailor.

Advertisement

1. Keyhole neckline

Triptii Dimri wrapped herself in Tarun Tahiliani’s royal finesse and elevated the saree with a striking blouse design. She wore an intricately crafted designer saree, paired with a meticulously embellished red blouse. The blouse featured a keyhole neckline adorned with a green stone dangle, creating the illusion of neck jewelry.

This blouse design is perfect for when you want your blouse to stand out and not get lost under the saree. In Dimri’s case, the rich zari work and ornate sleeves stole the spotlight, exuding regal charm and sophisticated elegance.

2. Mirror-work

The Laila Majnu actress donned a red floral Arpita Mehta saree, pairing it with a stunning mirror-work blouse. Floral sarees carry a timeless charm, making them ideal for both casual wear and festive occasions. However, Triptii Dimri's mirror-work blouse elevated the look, adding a touch of glamour that made the ensemble wedding or soirée-ready.

Advertisement

The blouse featured a V-neckline with a subtle notched hem and delicate strap sleeves—perfectly blending traditional craftsmanship with a modern silhouette.

3. Bustier top

Triptii Dimri styled a retro magenta drape from Ekaya Banaras with a contemporary twist by pairing it with a bustier top. The gleaming saree featured subtle checked patterns throughout, and she matched its solid magenta trim with a satin, strapless blouse.

The blouse had a form-fitting silhouette with a hemline extending below the midriff, while the cupped design and plunging, scooped neckline added a bold, sultry edge to the overall look—perfectly blending vintage charm with modern flair.

4. Simple and strappy

One of the best blouse designs to keep the saree sway subtle yet gorgeous is by going for a minimal blouse. Triptii Dimri paired her temperature-raising red drape with a plain red blouse, and still, her look came out hot and fierce. However, the tailoring of this blouse is not as simple as it looks.

Advertisement

The sleeves, like two hoops, go around the arms and are attached to a strap that goes over the bosom. This minimal yet finely tailored blouse is perfect for channeling desi IT-girl vibes on any occasion.

5. Plunging neckline

When in doubt, go for a plunging neckline blouse. This contemporary style adds a charm that makes the saree look both glamorous and sultry. For her shimmery ivory saree, Triptii wore a detailed, sequin-embellished blouse with a deep sweetheart neckline, trimmed with silver adornments. The strappy bodice featured the same sweetheart cut at the back, completing the festive, glamorous look.

6. Truly backless

“Peeche ka kahan hai?”—Until at least one relative exclaims this on seeing your blouse, it isn’t truly backless. Take cues from the Bulbul actress, who wore a black embellished blouse supported only by a thin strap at the back. The black dangles along the hemline made this bodice even more attractive. She paired this ravishing blouse with a plain black georgette saree, exuding unmatched black-beauty charm.

Advertisement

7. Contrasting colors

Another great way to transform a simple saree into a captivating ensemble is by pairing it with a contrasting blouse. The Bollywood fashionista wore a shimmery, sequinned black blouse with a satin purple saree, creating an utterly enchanting look. The strappy blouse with a deep sweetheart neckline perfectly complemented Dimri’s purple saree, making it an understated yet striking choice for parties.

ALSO READ: Best-dressed celebs of the week: Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt’s Cannes fashion moment to Deepika Padukone’s lavish airport look