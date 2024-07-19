The Anand Tiwari-directed Bad Newz has taken a good start at the box office in India, as early trends indicate an opening day in the range of Rs 8.00 to 9.00 crore. The film has opened well in the urban centres, whereas the mass belts, as expected are so so. The top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – are headed to collect in the vicinity of Rs 5.50 crore nett, contributing 63 percent to the total business.

Bad Newz flirts to emerge biggest opener of Vicky Kaushal

Bad Newz is flirting to emerge the biggest opener till date for Vicky Kaushal by surpassing his previous best, URI: The Surgical Strike, which opened at Rs 8.50 crore back in 2019. The Karan Johar-produced comic caper sold approximately 50,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains in advance and this pre-sale indicated a start of Rs 8 crore, which is what even Pinkvilla predicted earlier in the week in the box office preview.

Bad Newz has opened better than most of the releases in 2024, including the likes of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370, Chandu Champion, Maidaan, and Sarfira among others. The theatrical trailer has struck the right chord to create an excitement among the cinema-going audience. The hit song, Tauba Tauba, also provided that additional bump to the film among the youth. Over the last 1 year, there has been a gradual growth in the opening of Vicky Kaushal films, from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Sam Bahadur to Bad Newz, and this also indicates the rise in his popularity among the cine-goers.

Bad Newz has turned out to be a promising opener for the Hindi film industry after a long time and has brought back smiles on the faces of cinema owners in the urban areas. The hope is now on the film to see an upward trend over the next 2 days and then a steady Monday, to give it long legs until the arrival of Independence Day releases.

Top Vicky Kaushal Openers in India

Bad Newz: Rs 8.50 crore (Expected)

URI: Rs 8.50 crore

Raazi: Rs 7.35 crore

Sam Bahadur: Rs 6.00 crore

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Rs 5.25 crore

Bhoot: Rs 4.85 crore

Manmarziyaan: Rs 3.28 crore

Vicky was in Sanju as well, but that was more of an extended appearance in a Ranbir Kapoor film. But for the record, Sanju opened at Rs 34.25 crore back in the day. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates