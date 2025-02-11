Badass Ravi Kumar Day 5 India Box Office Trends: Himesh Reshammiya starrer to hold weak on 1st Tuesday

Released on February 7, Badass Ravi Kumar is the latest addition to the movies running in Hindi markets. The musical action comedy serves as a spin-off of his 2014 film, The Xpose. Led by Himesh Reshammiya, the retro spoof actioner marks as the 10th film of his career. On Day 5, Badass Ravi Kumar will slip further with an estimated loss of Rs 10 lakh.

Badass Ravi Kumar Maintains Weak Hold On Day 5

Directed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravi Kumar has been witnessing a slight setback in its performance at the box office. Himesh Reshammiya-starrer has continued to remain weak on the fifth day. It is expected to bring Rs 10 lakh lower than what it minted on first Monday, i.e. Rs 60 lakh. On first Tuesday, the estimated business of the spoof action comedy would be Rs 50 lakh.

After adding Rs 50 lakh to its kitty, Badass Ravi Kumar will cross Rs 7 crore net in India in five days.

Will Badass Ravi Kumar Add Itself To Himesh Reshammiya's Underperformers List?

Going by its decline in the business each day, Badass Ravi Kumar is set to emerge as an underperformer at the box office amid its tough competition with Loveyapa and Sanam Teri Kasam. This is to note that Himesh Reshammiya has worked as an actor in nine movies so far and none of them have turned out to be a hit. All of his movies fell under same category during their respective releases.

Advertisement

Himesh Reshammiya made his debut with Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007 which turned out to be an average grosser. His last movie, Happy Hardy And Heer (2020), was a disaster. His other films include Karzzzz, Radio, Damadamm!, Khiladi 786, and more.

Badass Ravi Kumar In Theaters

Badass Ravi Kumar is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Himesh Reshammiya's film yet? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.